INDOT: State Road 7 road work starts

INDOT says crews are starting work again on State Road 7 in Jennings County.

According to the agency, contractors are closing County Road 275 between State Roads 3 and 7 to turn it into a cul-de-sac. After that work is complete, they will begin widening State Road 7. The goal is to add a left turn lane at Country Squire Lakes but the road widening, turn lane installation and culvert replacements will be done at a later time..

This is part of a $7.5 million contract awarded to Dave O’Mara construction company.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to use extra caution in work zones.