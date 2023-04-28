INDOT: State Road 135 traffic to be restricted in Brown, Jackson counties.

INDOT is planning road work that will tie up traffic on State Road 135 in Brown and Jackson Counties.

Starting on May 1st, you will see lane restrictions on State Road 135 between State road 46 and Story. Crews will be closing one lane of S.R.135 over Strahl Creek, which is about 7 miles south of State Road 46. That is so crews can complete a bridge rehabilitation project.

During the work, there will be temporary signals which will alternate traffic through the work zone, one lane at a time.

The restrictions are expected to last through the end of October. The schedule is dependent on the weather.

Starting on May 8th, crews will begin chip-sealing on State Road 135 in Jackson County.

They will be working on State Road 135 from U.S. 50 to approximately seven miles north of State Road 56. You can expect to see lane closures and flaggers while the work is ongoing.

INDOT asks that you slow down, drive without distractions and pay extra attention to worker safety in all work zones.