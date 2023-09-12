INDOT seeking input on State Road 46 paving project

INDOT will be looking for your thoughts on a project on State Road 46 in Decatur County.

According to the state agency, the project will involve replacing the pavement and resurfacing the asphalt on State Road 46 from State Road 3 to U.S. 421 and Base Road. It will also include replacing the sidewalks, adding curb ramp upgrades, constructing a walking and biking path and more lighting.

The contract is currently scheduled to go out to bid in 2026.

The agency will be holding a hearing on Monday Sept. 25th at Greensburg City Hall. The doors will open at 5:30 so you can check out displays and materials on the project and talk with planners. A presentation will start at 6 followed by time for public comments.

If you want to make a comment but can’t make it to the meeting you can submit comments:

By email: [email protected]

By phone: 317-663-8265

By mail: Michael Baker International Attn: Mitchell Wilcox, 3815 River Crossing Parkway, Suite 20, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Ask questions via INDOT4U at indot4u.com or by calling 855-463-6848

Project information, including the presentation will be available online at Seymour.indot.in.gov.

The public comment period ends Oct. 10th.