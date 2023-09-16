INDOT plans hiring event in Columbus for winter work

INDOT will be holding a hiring event later this month in Columbus for those who want to work during the winter season.

The state will be hiring for full-time seasonal positions include highway maintenance and traffic maintenance, snow and ice removal and other winter operations duties.

They will also be hiring for on-call snowplow operators. A valid CDL is required to be considered for full-time or on-call positions. Pay starts at $21 per hour for full-time operations and $25 per hour for on-call snowplow operations.

The state agency will hold the events at 13 locations around the state on Tuesday, Sept. 26th from 10 to 3. The Columbus event will be at the local INDOT sub-district office at 3545 Two Mile House Road.