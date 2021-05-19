INDOT hosting statewide job fairs Thursday

Seymour’s INDOT offices will be one of 10 locations around the state hosting job fairs for the state agency on Thursday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says it has more than 100 open positions statewide, with the greatest need for skilled trade positions. The agency says it recently increased starting pay for highway technicians and several other positions to $19 per hour, with opportunities to move up to $20 per hour with a valid commercial driver’s license.

Recruiters will be available at all hiring fair locations to share information about starting a career at INDOT, answer questions, and help candidates to apply.

The Seymour hiring fair will be from 10 to 3 Thursday at the offices at 185 Agrico Lane.

Other INDOT hiring fairs Thursday will include:

Aurora – 8074 W. U.S. Highway 50

Bluffton – 2800 W. State Road 124

Cloverdale – 10 High St

Elkhart – 58905 County Road 9

Fort Wayne – 5333 Hatfield Road

Gary – 7601 Melton Road

Indianapolis – 7105 E. Brookville Road

Wabash – 1178 Manchester Avenue

West Lafayette – 2319 U.S. Highway 231

You can get more information on open positions at workforindiana.in.gov