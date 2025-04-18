INDOT holding public hearing on Muscatatuck River bridge project

INDOT will be looking for your thoughts next week on a proposed project in Jennings County.

According to the agency, a public hearing will be held on Tuesday for the proposed Muscatatuck River bridge rehabilitation project located on Park Road in Crosley Fish and Wildlife Area in Jennings County. You will have a chance to talk with the project team, to receive the latest updates for the project, and to provide your official public comments.

The purpose of the project is to rehabilitate the bridge so that it can continue to be used by motorists. That will include rehabilitating the truss, bridge deck, gusset plates, low chord, and secondary truss members. Replacing concrete, pier caps, and handrail are also included in the project. The estimated construction cost is about $942 thousand dollars.

Construction is expected to begin next year and the bridge will remain closed while construction is in progress.

The hearing will be at the Jennings County Public Library on Indiana 3 in North Vernon with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and a presentation beginning at 6 p.m.

The public comment period ends on May 7th. If you can’t make the meeting you can still leave your comments:

By email: [email protected] or [email protected]

By phone: 317-806-4342 or 812-528-1868

By mail: Egis Atten: Kristin Wing, 8320 Craig Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250

Questions: 855-463-6848

Project information, including the presentation will be available online at Seymour.indot.in.gov