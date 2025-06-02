INDOT Crews Plan Chip and Seal Operations on U.S 31 in Jackson and Scott Counties Tuesday

INDOT maintenance crews plan to begin chip seal operations on U.S. 31 in Jackson and Scott Counties on or after Tuesday, June 3rd. The Chip seal operations were previously scheduled to begin Thursday, May 29th, and have been rescheduled due to weather.

Crews will be active on U.S. 31 between West Booe Road located just over 1.5 miles north of S.R. 256 in Austin and the U.S. 31 overpass over I-65 located approximately 3.8 miles north of Uniontown in Jackson County. Motorists should expect lane closures and flagging operations while work is in progress. Chip seal work typically lasts up to three to four days per location depending upon weather.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.