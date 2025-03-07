INDOT announces southeastern Indiana I-65 project

There will a new highway widening project on interstate 65 in southeastern Indiana starting later this year.

According to INDOT, construction is anticipated to begin in late summer for the Safer Drive 65 project. The project will be adding an extra travel lane and reconstructing pavement in Scott and Clark counties in both the northbound and southbound lanes. State officials say the improvements will enhance safety and improve mobility in the area.

E&B Paving, Inc. and Milestone Contractors will be the design-build contractors for the project. The project is expected to be finished by the winter of 2027. You can get more information at SaferDrive65.com