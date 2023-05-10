Indianapolis woman facing drug charges in Seymour

A Monday traffic stop in Seymour turned into an arrest of an Indianapolis woman on drug-related charges.

According to Seymour Police Department, an interdiction officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Sprenger Road and Marley Lane. The officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and found that the driver did not have paperwork proving insurance for the vehicle.

The driver, 60-year-old Mary K. Templin, was taken into custody and a search recovered small plastic bags containing methamphetamine and marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia.

Templin was arrested on charges for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia as well as for not being able to show financial responsibility for the vehicle.