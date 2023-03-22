Indianapolis pair accused of drug dealing in Columbus

Kylia D. Turner. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department

Two Indianapolis residents are facing drug related charges after a narcotics investigation in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle near National Road and Hawcreek Boulevard at about 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. A police dog alerted to the smell of narcotics in the vehicle and a a search revealed marijuana, digital scales, numerous plastic bags, Suboxone pills and counterfeit money.

35-year-old Dante R. Gooch, and 32 year old Kylia D. Turner, were taken into custody. Police say that Turner refused a body search at the jail and a search warrant was issued. She was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for the search, which discovered nearly an ounce of hidden heroin.

Dante Gooch. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department

Gooch is facing charges of Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Controlled Substance and Marijuana, Operating a vehicle Without ever Receiving a License and an outstanding Bartholomew County Warrant.

Turner is being accused of Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Obstruction of Justice, Counterfeiting and for Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Controlled Substance and Marijuana.

The investigation included the Columbus Intelligence Led Policing Unit and the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team.