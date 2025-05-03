Indianapolis man faces drunk driving charge after I-65 chase

Bartholomew County deputies arrested an Indianapolis man on drunk driving related charges after a short police chase this morning.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received a report about a possibly intoxicated driver headed southbound on Interstate 65 near the Edinburgh exit at about 3:35 a.m. this morning. A deputy found the vehicle on the highway and tried to pull the driver over, but instead he took off.

The chase lasted until just north of the Walesboro exit, when the driver pulled over and stopped.

Police say 37-year-old Jeffery Lewis II of Indianapolis showed signs of intoxication and alcohol containers were found in his vehicle. He was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital to have his blood tested and then to jail on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.