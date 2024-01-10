Indianapolis man accused of drug dealing in Bartholomew County

An early morning traffic stop on Interstate 65 through Bartholomew County this morning led to the arrest of an Indianapolis man on drug dealing and weapons charges.

According to the Columbus Police Department, an officer stopped a vehicle on the interstate at just before 2:30 a.m. this morning, just over three miles north of the Columbus exit. Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department police dog Frizko was brought to the scene and alerted to the smell of drugs inside the vehicle.

A search recovered more than half a pound of methamphetamine, more than an ounce of fentanyl, a loaded revolver, a shotgun and drug paraphernalia such as a digital scale.

43-year-old Jedidiah Van Fossen was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing in meth and narcotics, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of marijuana.

Police say that they believe Van Fossen was delivering the drugs to Bartholomew County.