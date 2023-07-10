Indiana University adds WCSI to Hoosier broadcast family for football, basketball

Columbus radio station News Talk 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM will be the radio home of Indiana University football and men’s basketball in south-central Indiana, starting this fall.

Legendary voice of the Hoosiers, Don Fischer will be announcing the games on WCSI. Fischer has been the play-by-play voice of IU men’s basketball and football for 50 years, calling more than 2,000 games for the cream and crimson teams.

Bob Morrison, general manager of WCSI and the three other stations of White River Broadcasting in Columbus, said that local sports fans will be pleased to hear every snap, down and play of the IU football season starting on Sept. 2nd with a home game against Ohio State.

“The addition of IU football and men’s basketball coverage, just goes to further cement WCSI’s position as the source for sports coverage that our radio listeners are craving,” Morrison said. “There is nothing like being able to listen to Don Fischer’s impeccable and exciting coverage of IU sports. And you will be able to hear it live on air, on our Android and Apple apps and through our streaming audio on our website at 1010wcsi.com.”

Long known for its leading footprint in local high school sports, the new IU broadcasts will complement the high-quality sports offerings that listeners have come to expect from News Talk 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM.

Kevin Kelley, brand manager for News Talk 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM said that WCSI is already the home of the dean of southern Indiana high school sportscasters, Sam Simmermaker.

“Sam brings local high school sports home for our listeners, just as he has done for generations,” Kelley said. “The families of local athletes who were first recognized by Sam in the 1960s, now have great-grandchildren who are the subjects of his same great sports broadcasting.”

Sam, a legend in high school sports coverage, started his career with WCSI in 1960, is a member of the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame and has been honored with sportscaster of the year in 1971, 1976 and 1997.

The IU sports broadcasts are a partnership between White River Broadcasting and LEARFIELD, the media, data, and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics and IU’s multimedia rightsholder.

In addition to News Talk 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM, White River Broadcasting also operates Indiana Country 101.5 WKKG, Your Hit Music WIN 104.9 and 106.1 The River.