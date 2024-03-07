Indiana Supreme Court rules against Rust

Seymour’s John Rust remains banned from running for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat in Indiana.

The Indiana Supreme Court upheld the state’s party affiliation law that says candidates must have voted for the party they want to represent in their last two primary votes. Rust voted in the Republican primary in 2016 and the Democratic primary in 2012, and those were his last two primary votes.

Rust is a former executive of Rose Acre Farms. He has said he believes the state’s two primary law shouldn’t apply to him because of a December ruling from Marion County Superior Court Judge Patrick Dietrick who found it unconstitutional.

He says his candidacy will eventually be settled by the U.S. Supreme Court.

