Indiana National Guard launching new podcast for Hoosier troops

The Indiana National Guard is launching a podcast.

According to the state military, each episode will explore topics that are relevant to Hoosier Guard members. Some of the topics scheduled to be covered are the enlisted promotion process and talent management, leadership development, health and fitness, rifle marksmanship, and growth and advancement.

Command Sgt. Maj. Dale Shetler is the senior enlisted advisor for the Indiana National Guard and the podcast’s first guest. He said it is a chance for troops and their families to learn about their organization, their opportunities and benefits and to stay connected to experts and leaders.

The podcast will be available on all major streaming services. You can get find a link for more information on our website. https://linktr.ee/limacharliepodcast.