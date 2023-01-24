Indiana Guard division welcomes new commander

The Indiana National Guard’s 38th Division has a new commander after a change of command ceremony on Sunday.

According to the guard, Brig. Gen. Dan Degelow took the reins of the Cyclone Division from Maj. Gen. Timothy Thombleson, who had commanded the division since January 2021. Degelow has served in the military for more than 36 years, previously serving as the division’s deputy commanding general for sustainment. Thombleson led the division through COVID-19 response missions and two warfighter exercises. His next assignment will be at Fort Knox, Kentucky serving as a deputy commanding general.

More than 8,000 Hoosiers serve in the four of the division’s nine brigades, that are based in Indiana.

Photo: Indiana National Guard Brig. Gen. Dan Degelow, incoming 38th Infantry Division commander, holds the division flag during a change of command ceremony at the Cyclone Division Armory in Indianapolis, Jan. 22nd. The colors represent the heritage and unity of the division soldiers since its inception in 1917. Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Kelsea Cook