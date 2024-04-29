Indiana DNR offers safety tips for off-road vehicles
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says with the warmer weather, more people are out riding off-road vehicles. And officials are urging you to take steps to be safe while having off-road fun.
According to the agency:
- All riders under the age of 18 are required by law to wear a helmet while operating an off-road vehicle.
- They also recommend goggles, long sleeves, long pants, and over-the-ankle boots for riders.
- Children younger than 14 need to be supervised by an adult at all times when riding an off-road vehicles. Children should only ride if they meet the minimum age designated by the manufacturer of that vehicle.
- Never operate an off-road vehicle with more people on it than it is designed to hold.
- Never operate or ride while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
- Off-road vehicles should be operated at a speed where the driver can control the vehicle and stop in time to avoid a collision.
- On side-by-side style off-road vehicles seat belts should be worn by the operator and any passengers.