Indiana colleges to offer help for financial aid filing

February 26th is College Goal Sunday for college-bound students at Indiana schools. And there will be locations in Columbus and Franklin to get help filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The FAFSA is required for students to be considered for financial aid including grants, scholarships, and student loans. It must be filed by April 15 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid.

College Goal Sunday will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 26th in Columbus at IUPUC on Central Avenue and in Franklin at Ivy Tech Community College on McClain Drive. Financial aid professionals will be on hand to walk participants through the filing process.

Students and their parents or guardians should bring their 2021 completed 1040 tax returns, plus other income and benefits information from 2021. If the student worked, they should also bring tax and income information. Students older than 24 may attend alone.

Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will be entered in a drawing for one of five $1,000 scholarships.

You can get more information or find other sites at CollegeGoalSunday.org.