Inaugural pitch competition set for Catalyst Columbus

Catalyst Columbus will be holding an inaugural pitch competition next month so local entrepreneurs can showcase their business ideas and are looking for businesses to take part.

The competition is open to businesses in Bartholomew, Jackson or Jennings counties with an annual revenue of less than $200 thousand dollars.

Each company will have five minutes to make their pitch, followed by a three minute question and answer session with expert judges.

Cash prizes are sponsored by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and Duke Energy.

Applications are due by June 1st. You can get more information by contacting Dan Nash at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. His email is [email protected].

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 15th at the Columbus Learning Center on Central Avenue. It is free and you are invited to attend.

Catalyst Columbus provides access to resources, expert coaching, and support dedicated to empowering startups and entrepreneurs. It is supported by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Columbus, and Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County.