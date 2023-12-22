Inaugural music festival raises funds for Nashville community kitchen

A music festival in Nashville earlier this month raised $6,500 for the Mother’s Cupboard Community Kitchen.

This was the first year for the Amplify Nashville music festival, organized by the Brown County Music Association. The Dec. 2nd event featured musicians from south-central Indiana performing folk, blues, roots, and country music at the Brown County Music Center.

The event raised money for the association as well as the Mother’s Cupboard Community Kitchen, which provides food for the hungry in Nashville and Brown County. The music association supports aspiring musicians in their creative pursuits.

Sandy Richardson, president of the Mother’s Cupboard said the center’s number of clients are growing daily. She thanked the Amplify Nashville organizer saying “this wonderful donation will be put to good use in our facility… No one should ever be hungry.”

Bob Blass, president of the Brown County Music Association and an organizer of the festival, called the inaugural event a success, saying more than 600 people attended.