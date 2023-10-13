In person early voting kicks off Monday at Nexus Park

In person early voting for the Columbus elections begins Monday at Nexus Park.

You can vote early from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and starting on October 28th you can vote early 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays at Nexus Park and also at the Governmental Office Building at Third and Franklin Streets in Columbus.

Early voting wraps up on the Monday before the Nov. 7th election. On Election Day there will be eight vote centers around Columbus where you can cast your ballot.

Voters in Columbus will see some changes to their ballots this election, because of the switch last year making Columbus a second-class city. While there is a contested race for mayor at the top of the ticket, for the first time you will also see a race for clerk as second class cities split the duties of the former clerk-treasurer race between an elected clerk and an appointed comptroller.

You will also see nine council seats on your ballot for the first time. There will be six seats by district and three at large seats on the council after this election.