Improvements underway at Columbus AirPark Campus

A project is underway to beautify the corner of the Columbus AirPark campus where Ivy Tech’s Polling Hall once stood.

According to the Community Education Coalition, demolition started last week on the former parking lot at the southwest corner of the campus off of Central Avenue and Poshard Drive. The former Ivy Tech home was demolished in the summer of 2022, after the construction of the new Moravec Hall. That left about a 12-acre space for redevelopment.

Kathy Oren, head of the coalition, said that the construction design phase was completed earlier this year. The coalition has worked with GGN architects from Seattle, Washington with a design funded by the Cummins Foundation Architecture Program.

Oren explains

The coalition envisioned a project to create a welcoming and inclusive entry way into the campus for students and the public. It will include a combination of green space, landscaping and walkways and a grand entrance for Ivy Tech.

Oren says that the coalition has put together the framework of a plan that could eventually unify the look of the entire campus.

The work on the space is expected to be finished next year and all of the plantings are expected to have taken root by 2025.