Immunization group holding clinic Thursday at Yes Cinema

The Indiana Immunization Coalition will be holding a community immunization clinic at Yes Cinema this week.

Everyone who takes part will be vaccinated with all of the CDC recommended vaccines. The clinic will consult the state immunization registry to see what vaccines you are missing. You can decline any vaccine, but you need to contact the coalition two days before the event to do so.

You should bring your insurance card as the coalition will accept and bill all insurance carriers. There is no cost for anyone without insurance, except for the Shingles vaccine.

Walk ins are welcome but you can register online at patients.vaxcare.com/registration and use the enrollment code IN 65942.

The cinema is at the corner of Fourth and Jackson streets in downtown Columbus and the clinic will be from 11 to 2 p.m. on Thursday.