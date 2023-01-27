Immunization coalition bringing clinic to Columbus Feb. 11th

The Bartholomew County Health Department is announcing that the Indiana Immunization Coalition will be holding a community immunization clinic at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Columbus next month.

You should bring your insurance card as the coalition will accept and bill all insurance carriers. There is no cost for anyone without insurance, except for the Shingles vaccine.

Everyone who takes part will be vaccinated with all of the CDC recommended vaccines. The clinic will consult the state immunization registry to see what vaccines you are missing. If you would like to attend, but want to decline a specific vaccine, you can call 317-628-7116.

You can register online at patients.vaxcare.com/registration and use the enrollment code IN 65942.

The church is at 2651 California Street in Columbus and the clinic will be from 9 to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11th.