Immunization clinic set for Saturday, April 2nd

The Indiana Immunization Coalition will be holding a community immunization clinic in Bartholomew County this weekend.

The clinic will be from 9 to 11 in the morning on Saturday, April 2nd at Taylorsville Elementary School in the cafeteria

You should bring your insurance card as the coalition will accept and bill all insurance carriers.

Everyone who takes part will be vaccinated with all of the CDC recommended vaccines. The clinic will consult the state immunization registry to see what vaccines you are missing.

You can register online at patients.vaxcare.com/registration and use the enrollment code IN 65942.