Immunization clinic being offered in April for Bartholomew County

The Indiana Immunization Coalition will be holding a community immunization clinic at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Columbus next month.

The church is at 2651 California Street in Columbus and the clinic will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on April 24th.

Everyone who takes part will be vaccinated with all of the CDC recommended vaccines. The clinic will consult the state immunization registry to see what vaccines you are missing.

Amanda Organist with the Bartholomew County Health Departments says that with Indiana continuing to be in the midst of a Hepatitis A outbreak and with the state having a measles outbreak, now is the time to get vaccinated. Vaccines will be available for children and adults.

Walk ins are accepted. But to help gauge how much vaccine to bring, you can register online at patients.vaxcare.com/registration and use the enrollment code IN 65942.

You should bring your insurance card as the coalition will accept and bill all insurance carriers. There is no cost for anyone without insurance, except for the Shingles vaccine.