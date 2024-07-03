iGrad program sets milestone with 100% on-time graduation class

A program to encourage and assist at-risk students is celebrating that all of its high school seniors graduated on time this school year — a first in the 12 year history of the iGrad program.

The Bartholomew County support program for middle and high school students works with those who need additional support, such as coaching, mentoring, and tutoring, so that they can graduate and achieve college or career readiness. It is operated by Ivy Tech Community College in the Columbus area.

This school year there were 127 seniors taking part in iGrad, including 116 from Bartholomew Consolidated schools and 11 from Flatrock-Hawcreek schools. Overall, 637 students took part in iGrad at all grade levels.

In previous years, the program has averaged about a 96 percent on-time high school completion rate.

iGrad has three full time staff members through the college, and 14 part-time staff members including 12 graduation coaches and two college and career readiness coaches. it is funded by Bartholomew Consolidated and Flat Rock Hawcreek schools.

Dr. Steven Combs, Chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Columbus said that the achievement speaks to the dedication, support and guidance of the staff and program volunteers. He said that “They are truly making a difference in the lives of these students.”