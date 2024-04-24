Ignite Columbus pitch competition returns Thursday

Ignite Columbus, a pitch competition organized by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, is returning on Thursday.

Ignite is an idea-sharing competition held in over 100 cities worldwide. Organizers say the events are a venue for innovative thinkers to share their personal and professional passions . Participants will present their ideas in five minute pitches. Each pitch will have 20 slides, each shown for 15 seconds. There will be two judged categories, “Most Enlightening” and “Most Innovative.” along with a People’s Choice Category.

Presenters for Thursday’s pitches will include Jessica Bowman, Stephanie Stroghmann, Jonathan Isbill, Chaitra Shekar, Vachel Hudson and Andres Nieto.

There will also be food and a cash bar available.

Ignite Columbus will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in Helen Haddad Hall at the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic headquarters at 315 Franklin Street

You can register to attend at columbusareachamber.com.