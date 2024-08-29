IDEM declares Air Quality Action Day for Thursday

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has declared an Air Quality Action Day for today in parts of our area.

According to the agency, the current weather front has stalled above southern Indiana. That has trapped us under a hot, humid, and stagnant airmass. Mostly sunny skies combined with light winds and high temperatures today may cause ozone levels to rise to unhealthy levels.

High ozone near the ground acts a lung irritant. It can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors today.

IDEM is offering several tips on how to help reduce the ozone levels. You can find more information here: https://www.in.gov/idem/files/factsheet_oaq_airquality_aqad.pdf