I-65 Work To Begin Tuesday Night

You will see lane closures next week on Interstate 65 between Columbus and Walesboro as crews work to install a new overhead sign on the highway.

INDOT says that the northbound right lane and shoulder on I-65 will be closed just north of the Walesboro exit on Tuesday. Work is expected to begin at 9 and last until 6 in the morning Wednesday. Rolling slowdowns are scheduled to take place during the work and will each last about 15 minutes.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT asks to slow down, to use use extra caution and to drive without distractions in all work zones. .

