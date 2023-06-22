Huey helicopter taking part in Atterbury Community Day

Rides on a Huey helicopter have been added to a weekend event at Camp Atterbury.

According to the Indiana National Guard, the Columbus Indiana Huey helicopter will be offering paid rides on the Vietnam-era airship during Saturday’s Community Day at the base.

The Community Day will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the afternoon.

The site for the Huey rides will be at the fire station near the base.

The Community Day will also include tours, live-fire exercises, demonstrations of weapons and rappelling, along with food vendors, displays and children’s activities.

The Camp Atterbury Museum will be open all day for visitors. It is at the Welcome Center just before you get to the Main Gate.

You can enter the base for the Community Day through the Schoolhouse Road Gate on Old Hospital Road.