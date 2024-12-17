Houchin to serve on Energy and Commerce committee

Local Congresswoman Erin Houchin has been appointed to the House Energy and Commerce Committee for the 119th Congress.

Houchin said she is “eager to get to work advancing policies that secure our energy future, improve healthcare access, and support economic growth.” She cited Indiana’s diverse energy sector, manufacturing industry, and healthcare innovation as representing the importance of her new assignment.

As a former Indiana state senator, Houchin served on the state Utilities and the Commerce and Technology Committees.

Houchin, a Republican, represents Indiana House District 9 which includes Brown, Jackson, Jennings, Decatur and southern Bartholomew Counties as well as the rest of southeastern Indiana.