Houchin to serve on artificial intelligence committee

Southern Indiana Congresswoman Erin Houchin will be working on issues surrounding artificial intelligence.

The Republican congresswoman’s office has announced that she will serve on the recently created working group through the House Financial Services Committee. The group will be looking at the impact of AI on the financial services and housing industries, including on the workforce. It will also explore the potential benefits and risks associated with AI and how that could lead to regulations.

Houchin said she is committed to keeping Southern Indiana at the forefront of innovation and opportunity while ensuring that AI is used responsibly and ethically. She said she will engage with constituents, industry experts, and local leaders to discuss potential impacts here.

Photo of Rep. Erin Houchin. R-Ind. courtesy of house.gov