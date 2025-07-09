Houchin introducing bill to end college prep for illegal immigrants

Area Congresswoman Erin Houchin is introducing legislation to prohibit illegal immigrants from using taxpayer funded college prep programs, intended for low income Americans.

According to an announcement from her office, the outreach and support services are meant to support those with low incomes, first generation college students and students with disabilities to succeed in college. Services include tutoring, financial air guidance, college prep and mentoring.

Houchin said “It’s common sense to make sure those benefits go to citizens and legal residents, not individuals here illegally.”

She and Indiana Sen. Jim Banks are introducing the legislation called the Putting American Students First Act. Banks said through the announcement that “Taxpayers shouldn’t be footing the bill for illegal immigrants’ college prep when many of our own citizens struggle to afford the same opportunities.”