Houchin chosen for U.S. House leadership role

Indiana Congresswoman Erin Houchin has been elected to be secretary of the House Republican Conference. According to her office, that will make her the second highest ranking woman among House Republicans, saying that the position will amplify her vision and priorities to the highest levels of House leadership.

Houchin said she is honored by the trust her colleagues placed in her and she looks forward to working alongside them and President Trump in the 119th Congress.

Houchin represents Indiana House District 9 which includes Brown, Jackson, Jennings, Decatur and southern Bartholomew Counties as well as the rest of southeastern Indiana.