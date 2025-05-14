Houchin appoints former Hoosier Guard leader to post

Area Congresswoman Erin Houchin is announcing that Indiana’s former National Guard adjutant general will serve her office, advising her on military academy appointment recommendations.

Houchin’s press office has announced that General Dale Lyles will be the chair of the 9th Congressional District Military Academy Nomination Boards and as a member of the United States Military Academy Nomination Panel. Lyles will oversee the process for students seeking nominations to the U.S. military service academies, including West Point, Annapolis, the Air Force Academy, and the Merchant Marine Academy. The nomination boards review applications and making recommendations to Houchin as she selects candidates to nominate to the academies.

Houchin encourages any students interested in applying to the military academies to contact her office.

The 9th Congressional District stretches from the Ohio River to as far north as Franklin County. Locally, it includes part of Bartholomew County, as well as all of Brown, Jackson, Jennings and Decatur counties.