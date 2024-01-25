Houchin announces re-election bid in 9th Congressional District

Southern Indiana Republican Congresswoman Erin Houchin has filed for re-election to the Ninth Congressional District.

Houchin announced today from Washington County that she was running again for the seat which she first won in 2022, taking office last year. Houchin said “Our first year has flown by, but we have been hard at work fighting for the American people, and our work has just begun.”

Houchin serves on the House Financial Services Committee, Rules Committee, and the Education and Workforce Committee. She lives in Salem with her husband and their three children.

The Ninth Congressional District stretches from the Ohio River to as far north as Franklin County. Locally, it includes part of Bartholomew County, as well as all of Brown, Jackson, Jennings and Decatur counties.

