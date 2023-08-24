Hottest day so far this year expected today

Today is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.

The National Weather Service is keeping its extreme heat warning in place through midnight tonight. The heat index is expected to make it feel like 113 in some places in southwestern Indiana.

The heat indexes in our area are expected to reach between 106 and 109 according to forecasters.

But a cold front coming through on Friday, should bring some relief, they say.

Officials say that these hot temperatures are a serious threat to health and safety, expecially among vulnerable populations.

The city of Columbus will be offering a cooling station today at Donner Center. A cooling station allows those who do not have air conditioning to cool down before getting on their way.

Food, showers and sleep areas are not available.

The cooling station will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. this afternoon at Donner Center on 22nd Street. Emergency officials will evaluate the weather to determine whether to offer the cooling station later in the week.