Hot weather continues today; Thunderstorms possible tonight

It doesn’t look like we are going to see any break today in this week of extremely hot weather.

The National Weather Service is extending its extreme heat warning through 8 tonight. Forecasters say that portions of Indiana could see heat index values of 116 today.

The weather service warns that the high heat and humidity can quickly cause heat-related illnesses. You should drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned places and stay out of the sun. You should check in on relatives and neighbors who might be vulnerable. And you should not leave pets or children unattended in vehicles during this heat wave.

Tonight should turn partly cloudy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms and Saturday should drop back down to 85 during the day.