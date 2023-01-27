Host country sought for this fall’s Ethnic Expo

Organizers of Ethnic Expo in downtown Columbus are looking for a host country for this year’s event.

Organizers are asking that all potential Host Country candidates submit a proposal. The proposals will be reviewed by the Ethnic Expo Selection Committee before the 2023 Host country is chosen.

The two-day festival, set for October 13th and 14th, celebrates the city’s diversity and rich cultural traditions. The festival, held around Columbus City Hall, is family-friendly and features live performances of international music and dancing, authentic cuisine and bazaar market vendors, along with free children’s activities.

Ethnic Expo is organized by the City of Columbus and is made possible by donations from the presenting sponsor, First Financial Bank, and other sponsors including Coca-Cola and ERMCO Electric.

The deadline to submit an application for Host Country is February 28th. The application can be found under the “Get Involved” tab at www.ethnicexpo.org.

For more information, you can call 812-669-5302.