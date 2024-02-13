Hospital offices continue moves to NexusPark

Columbus Regional Health continues to move its practices and services to NexusPark, the former Fair Oaks Mall on 25th Street.

The hospital announced that several practices have moved and opened yesterday including Doctor’s Park Family Medicine, Rau Family Medicine, VIMCare Clinic, and Medication Assistance Program.

The former mall is being revamped by the hospital and the City of Columbus as a center for health, wellness and recreation. The CRH share of the facility opened in January and the hospital has invested more than $54 million dollars in the project. Ultimately more than 15 offices will be located at the center by the end of April.

The next offices to move will be Laboratory Services which was formerly on Middle Road, and Sandcrest Family Medicine which are both expected to open by Feb. 26.

According to the hospital, patients of practices are receiving information on new office locations and will receive reminders for any upcoming appointments.

You can get more information at www.crh.org/nexuspark.

Photo: Casey Gibson with Columbus Regional Health explains the main promenade in the new Nexus Park space during a media tour recently.