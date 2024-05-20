Hospital adds garden to remember lost babies

The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County held a dedication ceremony recently for a new remembrance garden on the hospital grounds.

According to the foundation, the space is on the east side of the Decatur County Memorial Hospital walking trail and features a tranquil space with seating, a dry creek bed, rocking chairs and native plants. It is dedicated to all of the babies lost in the community to miscarriage, stillbirth, or other causes.

The space was created in partnership with the Luke O’Mara Foundation, dedicated to the loss of the O’Mara’s family son due to a fetal chromosome anomaly.

If you would like to donate to support the Remembrance Garden, contact the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County.