Hospice receives grant to help fund pediatric care

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana has received a grant toward its pediatric care program.

The non profit hospice announced recently that it received the $2,500 grant from the Million Dollar Round Table Foundation for the Pediatric Hospice Care services.

Steph Cain, president of Our Hospice, said the funds will to care for the youngest patients. She said that the agency receives a fixed reimbursement rate for those patients which often leaves a gap between the coverage and the actual cost of care.

Cain credited the grant to the hospice’s partnership with the Greater Horizon Financial Group which is a Million Dollar Round Table member and recommended Our Hospice for the grant.

The Million Dollar Round Table gives to charitable organizations worldwide, demonstrating the generosity, service, and impact of MDRT members. This year, it is awarding over $1.8 million in grants to 350 plus member-endorsed organizations.