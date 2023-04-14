Hospice holding American Legion Post tenderloin fundraiser

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is partnering with the Columbus American Legion post to host a pork tenderloin fundraiser next week.

According to the hospice, you can buy a tenderloin meal including coleslaw and baked beans in exchange for a donation at the Legion post on 25th Street from 10:30 a.m. in the morning to 8 p.m. in the evening on Friday, April 21st.

Hospice staff and volunteers will work alongside American Legion staff and volunteers to prepare and serve the meal to raise funds for the patients and families cared for by Our Hospice of South Central Indiana.

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, founded in 1980, is a not-for-profit, community-based hospice providing care in 16 counties with offices in Columbus, North Vernon and Greensburg.

There will be options for dine-in, drive-thru, or delivery for six or more orders. You can get more information or make an order by calling the Legion at 812-376-7036.