Hope Utilities to offer details on Goshen Meadows project

Hope Utilities will be holding a public hearing next month on a project to improve the water situation in the Goshen Meadows subdivision.

According to town officials, the project will be funded through a loan from the state wastewater revolving loan program. The town is planning to upgrade the existing Goshen Meadows lift station and rehabilitate the lateral connections in the neighborhood. You can view the preliminary engineering report at the Town Hall starting on March 9th.

Estimated costs for the project are not yet available.

There will be a public hearing on the project at the March 19th Town Council meeting at the Town Hall on Jackson Street. That will be at 5:30 p.m. that afternoon. You will have a chance to hear more details on the project and ask questions.

You can also leave written comments about the project through March 25th by mail to Tony Akles at 629 Washington Street, Columbus, IN 47201

For more information on the meeting, contact Jason Eckart at 812-546-0423.