Hope to offer Old-Fashioned Independence Day festivities

The Yellow Trail Museum will be hosting the Hope Old-Fashioned Independence Day festivities on the Hope Town Square on the Friday before the 4th of July.

Activities start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday June 27th and will include crafts, pioneer games, contests, the crowning of Miss and Mr. Firecracker, a bike parade, music and fireworks.

The fireworks are scheduled to start at 10 p.m. You should bring your own chair or blanket.

The deadline is coming up on Wednesday, June 25th, for Hope area kids to enter to reign as this year’s Miss and Mr. Firecracker.

Area children between 3 and 10 years old are invited to take part. Participants are urged to decorate cans for penny vote donations and place them around town, or to solicit donations from friends and family members. Every penny raised counts as one vote. Money raised will go to support the Yellow Trail Museum’ sponsorship of the event.

The winners of the contest will lead the bike, trike and stroller parade around the square.