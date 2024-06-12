Hope to celebrate Old-Fashioned Independence Day

The Yellow Trail Museum will be hosting the Hope Old-Fashioned Independence Day festivities at the Hope Town Square on the Friday before the 4th of July.

Activities start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday June 28th and will include an apple pie contest, the crowning of Miss and Mr. Firecracker, a bike parade, music and fireworks.

The fireworks are scheduled to start at 10 p.m. You should bring your own chair or blanket.

The deadline is coming up on Wednesday, June 26th, for Hope area kids to enter to reign as this year’s Miss and Mr. Firecracker.

Area children between 3 and 10 years old are invited to take part. Participants are urged to decorate cans for donations and place them around town, or to solicit donations from friends and family members. Every penny raised counts as one vote.

The winners will lead the bike, trike and stroller parade around the square.

