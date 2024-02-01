Hope student aid organization sees record needs

A Hope-based charity that helps students says it received more requests for assistance in 2023 than in any year since it started, but also received record donations from the community.

According to the 2023 annual report by the Students Fund of Hope, the organization raised a record number of donations, but had more than 150 requests for assistance.

Assistance is given directly to creditors. The largest category last year, $26,640, went to provide help to families with their lunch or school book accounts. The second largest category, $21,903 went to essential needs such as helping families with rent, utilities, groceries, shelter, gas or car repairs.

The Students Fund of Hope was established in 2018 to help the families in need at Hope Elementary and Hauser Jr./Sr. High schools.