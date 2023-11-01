Hope Police dog Duke dies after illness

The Hope Police Department is announcing that its police dog Duke died today.

According to the department, Duke passed away peacefully with his handler, Rick Everroad and family by his side.

Through Duke’s social media page, Everroad said that Duke was euthanized this morning. He had become ill and his condition deteriorated over the last two days. Duke served the Town of Hope for 8 1/2 years.

The police department thanked the dog for his service.

Photo courtesy of Hope Police Department.