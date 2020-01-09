Hope murder suspect held on additional 72-hour hold

A Hope man arrested Tuesday for murder has been placed on an additional 72-hour hold.

Seventy-seven year-old James Mee is accused of stabbing and killing his son, 50-year-old Charles Mee, and injuring his wife, 78-year-old Barbara Mee during the incident in the 200 block of Scott Street in Hope. Our news-gathering partners at “The Republic” are reporting that a court affidavit states that Charles Mee, who had been stabbed in the neck, had called 911 himself and told the emergency operator that his father had stabbed him. The younger Mee died shortly after arriving at Columbus Regional Hospital.

The report states that investigators were told that James T. Mee suffers from dementia and was not entirely aware of what was happening.

The additional 72-hour hold was granted on Wednesday.

